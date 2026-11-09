Videos
'The era of superstars is OVER' – Has Farah Khan exposed the truth about Indian cinema? Watch the video
From 1,000-week theater runs to instant OTT releases: how constant access killed movie star magic.
From DDLJ running for over 1,000 weeks at Maratha Mandir and Sholay dominating theaters for 5 years, to today’s films heading to OTT in just a few weeks—the cinema landscape has fundamentally shifted. In this video, we explore how social media, paparazzi feeds, fast streaming windows, and 24/7 access destroyed the aura of mystery that once created
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