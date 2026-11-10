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UFC fighter Carlos Prates meets fans in Mumbai. Watch the video
UFC star Carlos Prates connects with Mumbai's MMA community, sharing memorable moments and celebrating the growing passion for mixed martial arts
UFC fighter Carlos Prates met MMA fans in Mumbai, creating memorable moments as he interacted with enthusiasts, posed for pictures and shared his passion for the sport. The meet-up brought fans closer to the celebrated fighter, giving them an opportunity to connect with him and celebrate their shared love for mixed martial arts.