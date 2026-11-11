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Sitar Maestro Pandit Manilal Nag passes away at 87 in Kolkata. Watch the video

Remembering Pandit Manilal Nag, the sitar maestro who took the Bishnupur Gharana to the world

Indian classical music has lost a legendary voice. Sitar maestro Pandit Manilal Nag passed away in Kolkata at the age of 87 following age-related ailments. A leading exponent of the Bishnupur Gharana, he took Bengal's rich classical music tradition to international audiences, performing across Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and Japan.

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Pandit Manilal Nag

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