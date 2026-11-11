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Why Japanese tradition says not to feed Autumn eggplant to your daughter-in-law? Watch the video
From age-old family rivalries and fertility beliefs to an ancient poetry reference, discover the curious Japanese tradition behind keeping autumn eggplants away from daughters-in-law
Discover the fascinating meaning behind Japan's saying 'Aki no nasu, oyome ni kuwasuna'. From family rivalries and fertility beliefs to an ancient poetry reference, explore why autumn eggplants were traditionally kept away from daughters-in-law.
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