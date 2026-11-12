Anjan Dutt shares his creative process on Biye Fiye Niye. Watch the video

What makes a creative process truly fulfilling? Anjan Dutt talks about the creative freedom he has enjoyed while working on projects over the years and how the trust and flexibility given by producers allowed him to bring his vision to life without unnecessary hurdles. And he made sure that Neel Dutt and the entire team of Biye Fiye Niye too didn't face any challenge during the shoot. To find out more about it, watch the full interview on Indulge Express YouTube channel, dropping this Friday!