Videos
What if Hogwarts had these 4 new characters? The Malfoid trend explained! Watch the video
A magical twist on the Harry Potter universe, inspired by the viral ‘Malfoid’ trend, with gender-swapped characters and unexpected new faces.
What if Draco Malfoy had a female version? Or Hagrid had a girlfriend who could tame the most dangerous magical creatures? Inspired by the viral ‘Malfoid’ trend, we imagined a whole new set of characters from the Harry Potter universe! Watch the full video and let us know which one was your favourite.