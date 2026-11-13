Anjan Dutt Interview: Biye Fiye Niye, creative trust, and the art of filmmaking. Watch the video

What truly makes a creative process fulfilling? In this exclusive interview, veteran actor, director, producer and musician Anjan Dutt opens up about the creative freedom he has cherished throughout his career. He discusses how producer trust and flexibility allowed him to bring his unique vision to life without unnecessary roadblocks, and how he ensured a smooth, challenge-free experience for his son Neel Dutt and the entire team of Biye Fiye Niye during production.

Watch the full conversation as we dive deep into storytelling, collaboration, and the realities of modern filmmaking