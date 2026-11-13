Videos
Anjan Dutt Interview: Biye Fiye Niye, creative trust, and the art of filmmaking. Watch the video
In an exclusive conversation, the veteran filmmaker opens up about creative independence, the importance of producer support and ensuring a smooth production journey for Neel Dutt's Biye Fiye Niye.
What truly makes a creative process fulfilling? In this exclusive interview, veteran actor, director, producer and musician Anjan Dutt opens up about the creative freedom he has cherished throughout his career. He discusses how producer trust and flexibility allowed him to bring his unique vision to life without unnecessary roadblocks, and how he ensured a smooth, challenge-free experience for his son Neel Dutt and the entire team of Biye Fiye Niye during production.
Watch the full conversation as we dive deep into storytelling, collaboration, and the realities of modern filmmaking