Hyundai Bayon SUV: Packed With Premium Features, Level 2 ADAS & More in a Compact Package. Watch the video

The Bayon is underpinned by Hyundai’s Global K Enhanced platform, which incorporates an advanced electronic and electrical architecture. It also features integrated artificial intelligence, over-the-air (OTA) updates and Level 2 ADAS, among other advanced technologies, making it Hyundai’s most technologically sophisticated vehicle in India. The top-spec variant comes equipped with an extensive range of features, including 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, twin 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Bose sound system, a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, multiple drive modes, paddle shifters and a dashcam, among other features. Standard safety equipment comprises a tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, hill-start assist, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door locks, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and an anti-theft alarm.