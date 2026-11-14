Videos
Sachin Tendulkar was named after this music legend: The story has a royal twist! Watch the video
Long before Sachin Tendulkar became cricket's biggest icon, his father named him after legendary composer. Watch the video to find out who this legend was
Did you know cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was named after renowned musician S.D. Burman, a royal prince of Tripura? Discover the fascinating connection between the two legends, including the composer's love for East Bengal football club and the emotional story of his final moments.