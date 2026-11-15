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AQI hits 500 after Diwali! Is India trading its health for a few hours of celebration? Watch the video
With AQI levels touching 500 in parts of Delhi-NCR and 93 of the world's 100 most polluted cities reportedly in India, here's how winter pollution affects your health and the lifestyle changes that can help you breathe easier.
India's air pollution crisis is worsening after Diwali, with AQI levels touching 500 in parts of Delhi-NCR. With 93 of the world's 100 most polluted cities reportedly in India, discover why winter makes air pollution worse, how toxic air affects your lungs and overall health, and the lifestyle and dietary changes that can help you protect yourself.