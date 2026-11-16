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Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton visits Mumbai. Watch the video
The Prince and Princess of Wales added a sporting twist to their three-day Mumbai visit as they joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a game of Gully Cricket
Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton brought a royal touch to Mumbai as they arrived for a three-day visit. Joined by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the royal couple stepped onto the cricket field to try their hand at Gully Cricket, making for a memorable sporting moment.