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Why does the Yamuna River turn into toxic foam every winter? Chhath Puja pollution explained! Watch the video
Behind the viral Chhath Puja visuals of devotees standing in thick white foam lies a toxic mix of untreated sewage, industrial waste, and detergents churning near the Okhla Barrage
Every winter around Chhath Puja, viral visuals show devotees standing waist-deep in the Yamuna River surrounded by thick white foam. It might look like a harmless bubble bath, but that froth is actually a dangerous cocktail of untreated sewage, industrial waste, and household detergents. In this video, we break down the science behind why the Yamuna froths every year near the Okhla Barrage, why cleanups haven't stopped it, and the serious health risks—from skin rashes to severe stomach infections—of stepping into this polluted water.