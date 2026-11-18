Videos
Prince William experiences Bollywood glamour with industry's biggest celebs! Watch the video
Prince William gets a Bollywood-style welcome as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar bring star power and glamour to a grand celebration
Prince William gets a spectacular taste of Bollywood! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar welcome the royal guest with a grand celebration filled with glamour, vibrant energy and a spectacular dance performance. The star-studded gathering brings Bollywood magic and royal elegance together!