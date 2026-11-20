Videos
The milkman who became an Oscar-winning superstar. Watch the video
From a humble working-class childhood in Edinburgh to global stardom, Sir Sean Connery's journey to becoming a cinema legend was anything but ordinary
From delivering milk bottles and working odd jobs to becoming one of cinema’s greatest icons, Sir Sean Connery’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Born into a working-class family in Edinburgh, he overcame financial struggles, left school at 13, served in the Royal Navy, and discovered bodybuilding before finding his way into acting.