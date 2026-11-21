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Celebs spotted in and around Mumbai. Watch the video
From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, Bollywood stars step out in style as they make glamorous appearances across Mumbai
Watch your favourite Bollywood celebrities, from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, making stylish appearances across Mumbai! Dressed in their glamorous best, the stars were spotted at various locations around the city, serving major fashion inspiration. Catch a glimpse of your favourite celebs as they walk past the paparazzi and make heads turn with their effortless style and stunning looks.