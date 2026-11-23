The Met Gala has always been more than just celebrities wearing expensive clothes. At its best, it’s where fashion, art, culture, history and controversy collide. But the 2027 Met Gala is taking a very different direction. Following the controversy surrounding its planned John Galliano exhibition, the Met has pivoted to ExtraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday — a theme celebrating everyday clothing, from denim and worn-in T-shirts to ordinary workwear. But is this an exciting new direction for fashion, or did the Met simply choose the safest possible way out of a difficult conversation? From John Galliano’s complicated legacy and the art-versus-artist debate to the culturally significant exhibitions *Heavenly Bodies*, *Camp* and *Superfine: Tailoring Black Style*, we explore what made the Met Gala truly meaningful — and whether it’s losing some of that ambition. Is everyday fashion the next big creative statement, or is this the Met Gala playing it safe? Let us know what you think in the comments.