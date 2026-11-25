Good food is always a reason to visit a restaurant, but sometimes it’s the little details that make the experience truly memorable. We recently visited Thakali by Momo I Am in Kolkata to explore their authentic Nepali menu, and five things really stood out—from the warm, earthy ambience and curated Nepali playlist to the crispy Pork Molmal, generous portion sizes, and their signature Thakali Mutton Set loaded with ghee rice, Mustang dal, and traditional achars.

Location: 14A Maharaja Nandakumar Road, Kolkata (Second floor of the flagship Momo I Am)

Timings: 11:30 AM – 12:00 Midnight Price: Approx. ₹1,000 for two