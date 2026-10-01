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Trying forgotten colonial classics & Bengali comfort food in Kolkata! Watch the video

Step into Epare Bangla in Salt Lake, a Bengali dining space that brings heritage, lost recipes and regional flavours to the table

Stepping into Epare Bangla in Salt Lake feels less like visiting a restaurant and more like being welcomed into a grand heritage Bengali home! In today’s vlog, we explore Salt Lake's newest Bengali dining spot serving up lost recipes, colonial-era delicacies, and comforting regional heritage dishes.

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Epare Bangla

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