Videos
What would our legendary leaders think of India today? Tota Roy Choudhury & Abir Chatterjee share their thoughts. Watch the video
Tota Roy Choudhury and Abir Chatterjee reflect on India today, imagining how its legendary leaders might view the country’s changing values, history and identity
Tota Roy Choudhury and Abir Chatterjee share their thought on what India’s legendary leaders might think of the country today. They get candid on history, values, change, and the India we see around us.
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