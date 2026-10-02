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Abir Chatterjee and Tota Roy Choudhury on history, revolution and Emperor vs Sarat Chandra. Watch the video

Abir Chatterjee and Tota Roy Choudhury on history, revolution and imagining India’s freedom fighters in a different present

In a candid conversation with Indulge, actors Abir Chatterjee and Tota Roy Choudhury talk about their upcoming film Emperor vs Sarat Chandra, exploring history, art and revolution while imagining how India’s freedom fighters might navigate the world today, if scenarios were different. The film is set to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.

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Abir Chatterjee
Tota Roy Choudhury

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