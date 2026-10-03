Kumartuli ghat gets a stunning makeover ahead of Mahalaya. Watch the video

Kumartuli Ghat in North Kolkata is getting a brand-new look ahead of Mahalaya. Once known for its worn-out and neglected riverbanks, the ghat has been transformed into a cleaner, more welcoming hangout spot with cemented steps, colourful murals celebrating Durga Puja, public toilets, food stalls, illuminated surroundings and more. From sipping lebu cha in a bhaanr to catching the sunrise and sunset by the Ganges, the revamped Kumartuli Ghat is ready to become a new favourite spot in North Kolkata.