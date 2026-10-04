The ancient myth behind Manipur’s Moirang Phee saree. Watch the video

Did you know the striking triangular motifs on Manipur’s Moirang Phee are believed to be inspired by the fangs of Pakhangba, the mythical serpent deity of Manipuri folklore? Woven for centuries in Moirang, this traditional textile carries stories of mythology, ritual, craftsmanship and heritage. From its roots as a sacred cloth to its place in contemporary fashion, discover the story behind this centuries-old Manipuri weave.