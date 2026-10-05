Tota Roy Choudhury & Abir Chatterjee on the power of social media protests. Watch the video

Has protesting become limited to social media? Tota Roy Choudhury and Abir Chatterjee discuss how even a single post or voice online can spark conversations, challenge oppression and become the first step towards change. The actors speak to Indulge on the sidelines of their upcoming movie, Emperor vs Sarat Chandra. The movie is set to release on October 15. Watch the full vlog streaming on Indulge Express YouTube channel