Videos
China’s Golden week: What is it and why do millions travel in October? Watch the video
China’s Golden Week turns the first week of October into a massive travel season, with millions exploring the country and heading overseas for a holiday
China’s Golden Week turns the first week of October into a massive holiday period, with millions travelling across the country and abroad. From packed tourist spots and train stations to regional food favourites, here’s how China celebrates its National Day break. Watch the video to know what's the cool Golden week is all about.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.