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Jaya Ahsan defines Gen Z's fashion codes: Comfortable, chic, and eco-conscious. Watch the video
Jaya Ahsan brings Avishek Naiya’s eco-conscious festive fashion to life, blending Bengal weaves, natural fabrics and contemporary elegance for Durga Puja
Comfortable, chic, repeat-worthy and eco-conscious. These new parameters define Gen Z fashion code. The younger generation of fashionistas is increasingly settling for simple yet elegant styles. For this week's Durga Puja cover, we have Kolkata designer Avishek Naiya, who blends Bengal weaves with contemporary eco-conscious fibres. His festive collection, Sharod Arpan, is comfortable, light, yet extremely stylish. Avishek works with natural fabrics, including silks and pineapple-based yarn. And who better than famed actress Jaya Ahsan to carry the looks so effortlessly? We have curated four looks with her for the four days of the Puja.