Kumartuli: How Kolkata’s artisans bring Maa Durga to life. Watch the video

Ahead of Durga Puja, the artisans of Kumartuli begin their days with the first light of dawn, patiently transforming straw, clay, and devotion into Maa Durga. As Mahalaya approaches, the workshops come alive with final brushstrokes, vibrant sarees, intricate jewellery, and the sacred Chokkhu Daan. Watch the intricate craftsmanship of the artisans unfold in the lanes of Kumartuli, carrying forward a centuries-old tradition from the heart of Kolkata.