Shooting in May heat & changing colours: Team Bohurupi spills the beans! Watch the video

From hilarious anecdotes about shooting in peak summer heat to playful banter on "changing colours," team Bohurupi—featuring actor-director Shiboprosad Mukherjee and actor Jisshu U Sengupta sits down for an engaging conversation! Catch the full, lighthearted podcast as they discuss cinema, shooting struggles, and Bohurupi on Friday, October 9, 7 pm, only on Indulge Express YouTube channel.