Videos
Shooting in May heat & changing colours: Team Bohurupi spills the beans! Watch the video
Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Jisshu U Sengupta bring humour, anecdotes and playful banter as they open up about Bohurupi, cinema and shooting struggles
From hilarious anecdotes about shooting in peak summer heat to playful banter on "changing colours," team Bohurupi—featuring actor-director Shiboprosad Mukherjee and actor Jisshu U Sengupta sits down for an engaging conversation! Catch the full, lighthearted podcast as they discuss cinema, shooting struggles, and Bohurupi on Friday, October 9, 7 pm, only on Indulge Express YouTube channel.
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