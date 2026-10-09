In conversation with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Jisshu U Sengupta on Bohurupi: The Golden Daku. Watch the video
When high-stakes action meets intricate human psychology, cinema transcends traditional genre boundaries to reflect the complex realities of life. In this conversation, acclaimed director-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee along with the versatile actor Jisshu U Sengupta, unpack the narrative pulse driving their latest cinematic heist thriller, Bohurupi: The Golden Daku. Directed by Shiboprosad and Nandita Roy, the movie moves beyond the thrill of high-octane chases as the team explores the grey spectrum of human morality, the psychological weight of survival, and the real-world inspirations shaping their characters. From the burden of institutional power to the art of constant unmasking, Jisshu and Shiboprosad dive deep into their creative dynamic, character references, and why every human being is inherently a chameleon in today's world.
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