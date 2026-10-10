Mahalaya 2026: Tarpan glimpses from the ghats of Kolkata. Watch the video

As dawn breaks on Mahalaya, the ghats of Kolkata come alive with the age-old ritual of Tarpan. At Prasanna Tagore Ghat and Jagannath Ghat, people gather by the Hooghly to offer prayers and pay homage to their ancestors. A morning steeped in faith, remembrance and tradition, Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the countdown to Durga Puja. Scenes from the ghats as Kolkata welcomes the auspicious day.