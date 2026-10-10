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Mahalaya 2026: Tarpan glimpses from the ghats of Kolkata. Watch the video
Kolkata’s ghats come alive at dawn on Mahalaya as people gather along the Hooghly to perform Tarpan and pay homage to their ancestors
As dawn breaks on Mahalaya, the ghats of Kolkata come alive with the age-old ritual of Tarpan. At Prasanna Tagore Ghat and Jagannath Ghat, people gather by the Hooghly to offer prayers and pay homage to their ancestors. A morning steeped in faith, remembrance and tradition, Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the countdown to Durga Puja. Scenes from the ghats as Kolkata welcomes the auspicious day.
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