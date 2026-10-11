The last-minute preparations in Kumartuli before Durga Puja. Watch the video

As Durga Puja draws closer, artisans in the lanes of Kumartuli and North Kolkata race against time to give the final touches to Maa Durga’s idols and prepare them for their journey to pandals across the city. From intricate pandal decorations and handcrafted chaalchitras to bamboo structures and hand-painted mythological figures, every detail reflects Bengal’s rich handicraft traditions, creativity and months of hard work behind the grandest festival of the state.