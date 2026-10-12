Videos
What Jisshu U Sengupta thinks is going wrong in the Bengali film industry
Actor Jisshu U Sengupta discusses how Bengali cinema is moving away from its literary and cultural roots, while Malayalam and Marathi films continue to embrace their heritage
Bohurupi: The Golden Daku actor Jisshu U Sengupta shares how the Bengali film industry is shifting away from the roots, heritage and literature while the Malayalam and Marathi film industries are embracing them. Full podcast now streaming on Indulge Express Youtube Channel
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.