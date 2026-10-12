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What Jisshu U Sengupta thinks is going wrong in the Bengali film industry

Actor Jisshu U Sengupta discusses how Bengali cinema is moving away from its literary and cultural roots, while Malayalam and Marathi films continue to embrace their heritage

Bohurupi: The Golden Daku actor Jisshu U Sengupta shares how the Bengali film industry is shifting away from the roots, heritage and literature while the Malayalam and Marathi film industries are embracing them. Full podcast now streaming on Indulge Express Youtube Channel

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Jisshu U Sengupta

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