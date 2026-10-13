Shiboprosad Mukherjee on the unjustified practices in the Bengali film industry

Shiboprosad Mukherjee, on the sidelines of talking about his Puja release, Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, shared that there is a problem in accepting that so-called non-glam actresses of Tollywood have given two of the biggest releases this year. He also shared how the senior actors are so-much appreciated for their films, but couldn’t be sent for an award nomination. Catch the full podcast on Indulge Express Youtube channel