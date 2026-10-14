Paoli Dam celebrates Indigenous weaves with Raw Mango’s festive edit. Watch the video

For the past 17 years, Sanjay Garg has carved a niche for his much-revered label Raw Mango by making indigenous weaves appealing to women of all ages. Their festive edit, Bhitti Chitra, revisits the classical era and pays homage to the ancient art across Rome and the Indian subcontinent. The collection has been brought to life by inimitable Paoli Dam for Indulge's Puja special cover. Keep an eye out to read the full story.