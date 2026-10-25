Videos
Women embrace the elegance of Raw Mango sarees at Indulge Pujo cover launch. Watch the video
Guests celebrate the artistry of Raw Mango sarees at the Indulge Express Pujo cover launch, sharing their style stories and reactions to the special cover featuring Paoli Dam
Pujo may be over, but the feeling stays! At the Indulge Express Pujo cover launch in collaboration with Raw Mango, women arrived draped in exquisite sarees from the label’s collection. From the elegance of the weaves to the joy of being part of the celebration, guests share how they felt wearing Raw Mango and their reactions to the special cover feature
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