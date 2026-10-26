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This Salt Lake cafe brings classic flavours with modern twists. Watch the video
From Cajun chicken and alio-e-olio to carrot cake and Irish coffee, Missora Café and Bistro in Salt Lake, Kolkata, serves up familiar favourites with a refreshing twist
Tucked away in the by-lanes of Salt Lake, Kolkata, Missora Café and Bistro is a charming spot for food lovers. From a refreshing glazed carrots with feta whip to Cajun chicken the menu brings familiar classics with a twist. Watch our café review and discover this cosy corner of Kolkata’s food scene.