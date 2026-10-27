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Congratulations to our Devi Awards 2024 winner Kaviya Maran on her wedding news!
Kaviya Kalanithi Maran and Anirudh Ravichander are reportedly planning an intimate wedding in Greece, followed by a reception in Chennai.
Kaviya Kalanithi Maran, a 2024 Devi Awards Chennai winner, is set to tie the knot with renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The couple is reportedly planning an intimate wedding in Greece, followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.
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