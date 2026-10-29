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Halloween 2026: The Irish Barmbrack cake that tells your fortune. Watch the video

A traditional Irish Halloween fruitcake, Barmbrack hides symbolic surprises believed to offer clues about love, wealth and luck

What if a slice of cake could predict your future? Discover Ireland’s centuries-old Halloween tradition of Barmbrack, a fruitcake hiding symbolic objects believed to reveal clues about love, wealth and luck. Here's how this traditional Irish cake is made and the meaning behind its fortune-telling surprises!

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Barmbrack

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