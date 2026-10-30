India has its own Niagara falls? EXPLAINED! Watch the video

Think you need to travel all the way to Canada or the US to witness the mighty Niagara Falls? Think again! India has two spectacular waterfalls that are equally breathtaking. From the mighty Chitrakote Falls in Chhattisgarh, known for its horseshoe shape, to the stunning Athirappilly Falls in Kerala, discover what makes these natural wonders so special. Here's why these two Indian waterfalls are compared to Niagara falls and deserve a spot on your travel bucket list!