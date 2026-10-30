The new Tata Aeris feels a lot more premium with many new features and classy looks
On the exterior, the first change is the sleeker LED headlights with integrated DRLs. There is a gloss black trim below that and a new bumper as well. The fog lights (on higher models) are also LED. The wheelbase of the Aeris is 2,450mm, so the interior is quite spacious for a compact sedan. There is plenty of recycled material here too, and in the top model, ventilated seats are offered, though the control is difficult to locate. But you do get a rather nice 10.2-inch large touchscreen infotainment console with wireless CarPlay and AndroidAuto, which has pretty decent sound. The petrol version of the Aeris uses a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine that produces 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, coupled to either a 5-speed manual or AMT.