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Niati Jain, HSBC executive, shares her Devi Awards Hyderabad 2026 experience. Watch the video
Niati Jain shares her experience at the Devi Awards 2026 Hyderabad
Niati Jain, Vice President at HSBC, attended the Devi Awards Hyderabad 2026 and shared her experience of being part of an event that celebrates and empowers women each year. She expressed her delight at being surrounded by inspiring women and applauded the event's brilliant execution, which brought the achievements and stories of several women into the spotlight.
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