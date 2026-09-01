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Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after five months of marriage. Watch the video
Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce their divorce five months after marriage, asking fans to respect their privacy and avoid speculation.
Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have announced their divorce, just five months after tying the knot in March 2026. The couple, who reportedly dated for four years, confirmed that they are moving forward on separate paths while requesting privacy and asking fans to avoid speculation. The duo has not disclosed the reason behind their separation.