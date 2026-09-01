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Lionel Messi retires from International football. Watch the video
Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina after a legendary international career, while a mysterious golden pen in his Instagram post catches Harry Potter fans’ attention.
Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football at 39, bringing his remarkable Argentina career to an emotional close. While Messi will step away from international duty, he will continue playing club football for Inter Miami. Watch the video to know the whole story.