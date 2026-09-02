BMW India launches the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of its popular X1 and previews the i5. Watch the video

The new LWB X1 aims to make a real difference in a sector that matters. With the Indian market being primarily chauffeur-driven, the 2,800 mm wheelbase is a full 108 mm longer than the standard wheelbase, and it shows in the rear legroom. Naturally being a BMW all bells and whistles are present, and the best part is that the vehicle is E25 compatible, so that’s one less worry for you. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces an increased output of 156 hp and a maximum torque of 230 Nm at 1,500 – 4,600 rpm. Fuel efficiency offered is 15.5 km/l offering maximum peace of mind over long journeys. The Front Wheel Drive, 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch technology and 50:50 weight distribution come together to offer fun, dynamic handling with great stability. Specially tuned Comfort suspension with increased caster travel ensures supple ride quality on patchy surfaces. Prices start at 50 lakh, ex-showroom. BMW also showed off the i5. The commanding 3,105 mm wheelbase means extra space for the rear passengers who want to travel in utmost luxurious comfort. Powering this electric sedan is a robust electric motor delivering 268 hp of instantaneous power, propelling it from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Equipped with an advanced 81.6 kWh high-voltage battery pack, the i5 delivers an exceptional, anxiety-free driving range of up to 669 km (MIDC) on a single charge. It features an adaptive rear-axle air suspension and enhanced ground clearance that guarantees superior ride comfort, composure, and signature BMW driving pleasure across all terrains. Marking the arrival of the first-ever BMW i5 LWB, BMW India introduced an exclusive First Edition, limited to only 99 customers. Prices to be announced later