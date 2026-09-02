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Inside the kitchen with Master Chef Raymond Wong. Watch the video
Master Chef Raymond Wong takes us behind the scenes of authentic Cantonese cooking, sharing traditional techniques, culinary secrets and recipes.
We spend a delicious day with Master Chef Raymond Wong as he takes us behind the scenes of authentic Cantonese cooking. From explaining traditional culinary techniques to sharing secret recipes, the chef lets us in on how to bring the true taste of China to our kitchens.
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