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Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' secret tip to a healthy relationship! Watch the video
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are choosing meditation, acceptance and open conversations to navigate relationship disagreements and strengthen their bond.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have found a mindful way to navigate relationship disagreements. They resorted to meditation and acceptance as their go-to problem-solver. Jim also opened up about the Hawaiian Hoʻoponopono prayer and its focus on forgiveness and reconciliation, while clarifying that the couple does not specifically use the mantra but talks it out, which strengthens their relationship.