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Uttam Kumar: Why Gen-z loves the soft masculinity of Bengal's Mahanayak. Watch The video
How Uttam Kumar’s timeless romantic heroes pioneered a softer, more emotionally intelligent masculinity that still resonates with Gen Z.
Uttam Kumar was not only Bengal’s ultimate romantic hero, but also was the face of a kind of masculinity that still feels surprisingly modern. On his 100th birth anniversary, let's revisit the era when the Mahanayak ruled Bengali cinema and explore why his characters continue to resonate with audiences, especially Gen Z.