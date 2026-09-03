Uttam Kumar’s favourite Bengali foods: 3 dishes Bengal's Mahanayak loved. Watch the video

Uttam Kumar has always been a renowned foodie but what did the legendary Mahanayak love to eat? On his 100th birth anniversary, let's take a delicious trip into the culinary favourites of one of Bengal’s most beloved icons. From the traditional kanta chorchori (made out of fish bones and veggies) to flavourful chingri macher paturi (spicy steamed prawn wrapped in leaves), his heart was all in for a good home-cooked meal.

To make kanta chorchori at home, slow cook the fish bones with vegetables. Add mustard, turmeric, panch phoron and spices until everything comes together into a rich, flavourful mash and you'll have a good homely kanta chorchori ready. Then for the chingri paturi, marinate fresh prawns in a paste of mustard, poppy seeds, coconut, regular spices and mustard oil, then wrap them neatly in charred banana leaf parcels, and pan-roast over low heat for 8 to 10 minutes until cooked through.

Watch the video to know the rest of the dishes that found a special place on the Mahanayak’s table.