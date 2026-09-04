Kyrgyzstan: The budget-friendly alternative to Switzerland. Watch the video

Dreaming of the Swiss Alps without the premium price tag? Kyrgyzstan offers snow-capped Tian Shan mountains, turquoise alpine lakes, lush green valleys and breathtaking winding roads at a fraction of the cost. Explore Arslanbob, discover stunning mountain landscapes, and plan a 10-day adventure for roughly INR 40,000– INR 70,000 per person, excluding flights. With return flights from India often around INR 28,000– INR 50,000, Kyrgyzstan is an exciting, affordable alternative for your next mountain escape. The best time to visit is June to September.