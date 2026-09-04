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Saree turns into a lifeline: How this woman saved 21 pilgrims during Nepal floods. Watch the video
When floods struck Nepal, a pilgrim’s quick thinking turned her saree into a lifeline, helping elderly passengers navigate to safety.
When disaster strikes, sometimes the smartest rescue tool isn’t in a rescue kit—it’s presence of mind. During devastating floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa region, a woman from a group of Tamil Nadu pilgrims reportedly used her saree as a makeshift lifeline, helping elderly passengers reach safety.