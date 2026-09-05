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France’s first traditional Hindu stone temple opens near Paris. Watch the video
A magnificent new Hindu mandir near Paris is set to mark a historic chapter for France’s Hindu community, blending Indian craftsmanship with French heritage.
A historic moment for France’s Hindu community! The BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges, near Paris, is set to be inaugurated after 56 years of vision and effort. Hand-carved natural stone from India, ancient Vastu Shastra principles, stunning shikhars, domes and pillars, plus cultural and community spaces make this mandir a remarkable India–France cultural landmark.